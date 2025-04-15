Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denies fresh sex trafficking, prostitution charges

Sean Combs aka Diddy has been detained since September 2024 for multiple sex trafficking charges

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Sean Diddy Combs denies fresh sex trafficking, prostitution charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denies fresh sex trafficking, prostitution charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs has refuted two new federal charges in an updated indictment filed in New York this month.

On Monday, April 14, the music mogul pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and prostitution, in an organised crime case set to face trial in few weeks.

The latest charges involve a second alleged victim, identified in legal documents as "Victim-2."

Diddy appeared in Manhattan federal court to enter his plea, as prosecutors expand the case to now five criminal courts, major one including, racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution-related charges.

As per prosecutors, the 55-year- old over the course of two decades, "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfil his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct."

They further added that he used his influence and business empire to build a criminal enterprise that engaged in forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery, sex trafficking, and obstruction of justice.

The Grammy-winner has denied all charges, claiming that any sexual activities that took place in his drug-fuelled parties "were consensual."

Judge Arun Subramanian shared during Monday’s hearing, "We are a freight train moving towards trial."

However, Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo indicated that defence might request a brief delay to review new evidence including emails not previously submitted by a key witness.

The judge has given the defence till Wednesday, April 16, to file a written request.

Notably, depending on the court's decision regarding the delay, Diddy's trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami

David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs

Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck’s flirtatious statement
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck’s flirtatious statement
Katy Perry's Blue Origin rocket launch draws fire from Emily Ratajkowski
Katy Perry's Blue Origin rocket launch draws fire from Emily Ratajkowski
Lil Nas X hospitalised after sudden health scare
Lil Nas X hospitalised after sudden health scare
Nick Carter hit with new sexual assault lawsuit
Nick Carter hit with new sexual assault lawsuit
Sadie Sink receives support from 'Stranger Things' costars on milestone event
Sadie Sink receives support from 'Stranger Things' costars on milestone event
Julia Fox slams ex-husband for baptizing son without her consent
Julia Fox slams ex-husband for baptizing son without her consent
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reignite dating rumors with new outing
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reignite dating rumors with new outing
'Harry Potter' TV series reveals cast list for new Hogwarts staff
'Harry Potter' TV series reveals cast list for new Hogwarts staff
How Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet resolved ‘intense’ patch in relationship
How Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet resolved ‘intense’ patch in relationship
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film