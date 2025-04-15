Sean 'Diddy' Combs denies fresh sex trafficking, prostitution charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs has refuted two new federal charges in an updated indictment filed in New York this month.
On Monday, April 14, the music mogul pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and prostitution, in an organised crime case set to face trial in few weeks.
The latest charges involve a second alleged victim, identified in legal documents as "Victim-2."
Diddy appeared in Manhattan federal court to enter his plea, as prosecutors expand the case to now five criminal courts, major one including, racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution-related charges.
As per prosecutors, the 55-year- old over the course of two decades, "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfil his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct."
They further added that he used his influence and business empire to build a criminal enterprise that engaged in forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery, sex trafficking, and obstruction of justice.
The Grammy-winner has denied all charges, claiming that any sexual activities that took place in his drug-fuelled parties "were consensual."
Judge Arun Subramanian shared during Monday’s hearing, "We are a freight train moving towards trial."
However, Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo indicated that defence might request a brief delay to review new evidence including emails not previously submitted by a key witness.
The judge has given the defence till Wednesday, April 16, to file a written request.
Notably, depending on the court's decision regarding the delay, Diddy's trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.