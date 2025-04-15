Harvard faces $2 billion funding cut for rejecting White House demands

World

  April 15, 2025
The Trump administration has said it is freezing more than $2bn (£1.5bn) in federal funds for Harvard University, hours after the elite college rejected a list of demands from the White House.

"Harvard's statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation's most prestigious universities and colleges," the Department of Education said in a statement.

The White House sent a list of demands to Harvard last week which it said were designed to fight antisemitism on campus. They included changes to its governance, hiring practices and admissions procedures.

Harvard rejected the demands on Monday and said the White House was trying to "control" its community.

It is the first major US university to defy pressure from the Trump administration to change its policies. The sweeping changes demanded by the White House would have transformed its operations and ceded a large amount of control to the government.

President Trump has accused leading universities of failing to protect Jewish students when college campuses around the country were roiled by protests against the war in Gaza and US support for Israel last year.

In a letter to the Harvard community on Monday, its President Alan Garber said the White House had sent an "updated and expanded list of demands" on Friday alongside a warning that the university "must comply" in order to maintain its "financial relationship" with the government.

