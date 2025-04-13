Prince William fulfills fatherly duties amid secret family vacation  

Prince William has reportedly hailed for taking his eldest son, Prince George with him on a recent international trip to France.
The Prince of Wales took his son to France to attend the ongoing Champion League between Aston Villa and Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
William was praised by the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam, for his sweet gesture for his son.
During the match, they were photographed sharing adorable moments with his son, whom he shares with his wife and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.
Richard told GB News that William has been setting an example for his son despite his father, King Charles, who has never shown affection to his children.
He added, "It is very good for George to go to Paris in that way and see some of the other matches they have been to together."
"It is important for the royal image that you have this balance between showing who you are and then certain events that are more formal," the royal commentator stated.
This is not the first time, William has taken his son to watch the match, however, the 42-year-old British Royal Family member and George had attended the nail-biting match in July 2024.
Both the father-son duo witnessed Spain’s hard-fought win against England in Berlin.
This update came after Prince William and Kate Middleton, made a surprise visit to the French Alps with their three kids.
On April 3, the royal crew, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis, spent quality time in the snow.