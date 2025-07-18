Princess Beatrice follows Prince William’s lead on private plans

Princess Beatrice is reportedly taking a page out of Prince William’s playbook by embracing a quieter, more “off-grid” lifestyle.
For the celebration of major mile stone the Princess of York followed the footstep of her cousin the Prince of Wales.
Princess Beatrice recently copied Prince William in the way she celebrated her wedding anniversary.
Earlier this year, Prince William and Princess Kate travelled to the Scottish island of Mull to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.
The couple reportedly spent their wedding anniversary night in a self-catered holiday cottage on the island.
At that time, the Wales' took to Instagram to share a photo along with a caption, "Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome."
Beatrice also spent the anniversary at Scottish island as Edoardo shared a snap to commemorate their fifth wedding anniversary spent north of the border.
Sharing a portrait of him and Beatrice, Edo penned a touching message, noting, "Happy 5th Anniversary to my incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife. I cherish every moment we've spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey. Here's to countless more years filled with laughter and tons of love!"
While he didn’t reveal the exact spot, the clear waters and golden sand suggest the Outer Hebrides.