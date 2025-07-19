Prince George receives early birthday nod from William & Kate?

Kate Middleton and Prince William delighted royal fans with a new Instagram video — but eagle-eyed viewers quickly spotted a subtle tribute for Prince George.
The Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account shared a serene video showing butterflies in nature.
They shared a post to promote a Big Butterfly Count, a U.K.-wide survey from the Butterfly Conservation.
"Today marks the start of the #BigButterflyCount!," the video caption read.
The statement added, "From now until 10th August, join thousands across the U.K. in spotting and recording butterflies to help protect these vital pollinators. It only takes 15 minutes to do in any green space from your local park, garden or balcony!"
Soon after the video was shared, the fans spotted that Prince William and Princess Kate gave subtle tribute to the young royal as the video echoed a 2014 butterfly outing the Prince and Princess of Wales took with Prince George ahead of his first birthday at London’s Natural History Museum.
The couple brought Prince George to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, where they captured family photos that were released for the youngster's birthday.
Prince George is set to celebrate his 12th birthday next week on July 22.
To note, Prince William and Princess Kate shares three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 7.