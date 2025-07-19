Prince George receives early birthday nod from William & Kate?


Kate Middleton and Prince William delighted royal fans with a new Instagram video — but eagle-eyed viewers quickly spotted a subtle tribute for Prince George.

The Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account shared a serene video showing butterflies in nature.

They shared a post to promote a Big Butterfly Count, a U.K.-wide survey from the Butterfly Conservation.

"Today marks the start of the #BigButterflyCount!," the video caption read.

The statement added, "From now until 10th August, join thousands across the U.K. in spotting and recording butterflies to help protect these vital pollinators. It only takes 15 minutes to do in any green space from your local park, garden or balcony!"

Soon after the video was shared, the fans spotted that Prince William and Princess Kate gave subtle tribute to the young royal as the video echoed a 2014 butterfly outing the Prince and Princess of Wales took with Prince George ahead of his first birthday at London’s Natural History Museum.

The couple brought Prince George to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, where they captured family photos that were released for the youngster's birthday.

Prince George is set to celebrate his 12th birthday next week on July 22.

To note, Prince William and Princess Kate shares three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 7.

Related
Read more : Royal

Meghan Markle's Netflix show faces major setback despite $100M deal

Meghan Markle's Netflix show faces major setback despite $100M deal
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix lifestyle program, 'With Love, Meghan', hit with a major setback

King Charles to skip meeting with Trump in Scotland over major clash

King Charles to skip meeting with Trump in Scotland over major clash
U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Scotland in the last week of July

Spanish Royals share glimpses into Felipe’s royal duties at Zarzuela Palace

Spanish Royals share glimpses into Felipe’s royal duties at Zarzuela Palace
King Felipe VI of Spain carries out major royal engagements in a packed working day at Zarzuela Palace

Royal Princess publicly supports 'traumatized' Prince Harry amid 'bullying'

Royal Princess publicly supports 'traumatized' Prince Harry amid 'bullying'
Renowned Royal expresses concerns about Prince Harry amid Duke's fresh peace efforts with King Charles

Kate and William announce inspiring mission after Harry's special move

Kate and William announce inspiring mission after Harry's special move
The Prince and Princess of Wales excitedly launch new initiative after Prince Harry made a touching move

Royal Family releases new message after Prince Harry’s tribute to Diana

Royal Family releases new message after Prince Harry’s tribute to Diana
The Duke of Sussex honoured his late mother Princess Diana’s during his Angola trip

Zara Tindall joins husband Mike for cosy getaway after £12k splurge drama

Zara Tindall joins husband Mike for cosy getaway after £12k splurge drama
Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall, tied the knot in July 2011

Meghan Markle sent a birthday present to Queen Camilla amid rift?

Meghan Markle sent a birthday present to Queen Camilla amid rift?
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle sparked frenzy with special wish on Queen Camilla's 78th birthday