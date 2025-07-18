Meghan Markle's Netflix show faces major setback despite $100M deal

Meghan Markle's highly anticipated Netflix series has reportedly hit a significant production snag.
As per Hello Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix lifestyle program, With Love, Meghan, hit with challenging start.
The reports shared that the series failed to break into the streaming giant's top 300 most-watched programmes for the first half of the year.
Notably, the update came as Meghan and Harry continue to cultivate their media brand.
The Duchess of Sussex's show gave viewers a glimpse into her cooking and gardening skills, it also includes guests like actress Mindy Kaling.
According to the new released figures from Netflix, With Love, Meghan garnered 5.3 million views, garnering a 383 spot on the platform's list of most-viewed shows.
The outlet’s A Right Royal Podcast host Andrea Caamano stated, "Meghan started the year with the launch of her new Instagram, which we soon realised was perfectly timed to support the debut of her cooking show. Although the release was delayed due to the devastating wildfires, the show eventually premiered and made it into the Top 10 in several countries. “
Caamano mentioned, “Still, it's disappointing to see that it hasn't cracked Netflix's Top 300 most-watched shows so far - something Meghan herself is likely feeling too.”
The host added, "But she has another shot later this year with Season 2. We already know Chef José Andrés is set to appear in an upcoming episode, so fingers crossed it connects more strongly with audiences next time around.”
In March, it was announced that the second season will air this autumn, with director Michael Steed returning to direct the project.