Spanish Royals share glimpses into Felipe’s royal duties at Zarzuela Palace 

King Felipe had a packed schedule at Zarzuela Palace today.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Friday, July 18, the Royal Family of Spain shared a carousel of photos, offering glimpses from the Monarch’s string of engagements carried out at his royal residence.

In the post, the Royals also briefed about Felipe’s duties, sharing, “Working day of the King at the Zarzuela Palace. Early in the morning, the King received the winners of the fourth ‘Archiletras de la Lengua Awards.’”

The prestigious awards recognize individuals, groups, entities and institutions that have stood out for their merits in the promotion and development of the Spanish language, in any of its dialectal varieties.

“Following this, the King has held a meeting with a representation of the Patronage of the Foundation National Glass Centre of the Royal Glass Factory on the occasion of the Xth anniversary of the Proclamation of S.M. the King,” the caption read.

Later on, King Felipe, along with his mother Queen Sofia, chaired a meeting with the Executive Committee of the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL) on the occasion of its 30th anniversary.

The Palace further shared, “The Queen Sofia Foundation has provided since 2012 to the set of food banks more than one million litres of juice and milk and thousands of kilograms of baby food, while improving facilities, vehicles and equipment necessary for the preservation and distribution of fresh perishing foods.”

These engagements of King Felipe come just a day after he and Queen Letizia presided over the annual meeting of the Princess of Asturias Foundation on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

