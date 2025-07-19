Princess Amalia enjoys surprise trip after graduation

Princess Catharina-Amalia is celebrating a major milestone in royal style.
As per Hello! Magazine, the Dutch heir enjoyed a surprise getaway to Greece following her graduation.
The Princess of Orange has been treating herself to a getaway to Ermionida, in Greece, alongside a group of her friends who also graduated from the University of Amsterdam.
In shared pictures, the Princess of Norway and her friends could be seen enjoying a gorgeous sunset as well as celebrating their recent milestones on a nearby marina.
They are in Krandini, a town in the area, where Princess Catharina-Amalia’s family has a gorgeous holiday home they often escape to.
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima back in 2012 purchased the property for a luxurious vacation.
The 4,000 square-metre estate cost the royals €4.5 million and boasts a swimming pool, private beach and marina for their exclusive use.
The Dutch royal family's fondness for Greece traces back to 2010, when Willem-Alexander and Máxima were guests at the wedding of Prince Nikolaos and Tatiana Blatnik.
Notably, Princess Catharina’s getaway came after her graduation ceremony as she did her bachelor’s degree in Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics.
At her graduation, she looked elegant in a plum-coloured off-the-shoulder dress for the occasion, with ruched detailing across the bust, with the skirt falling in an A-line silhouette.
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as well as her younger sisters, Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18, and her grandmother, Queen Beatrix all accompanied her on the major milestone.
However, the royal has yet to receive her degree, after deferring one subject due to surgery for a fractured arm from a recent horse-riding accident.