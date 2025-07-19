Princess Amalia enjoys surprise trip after graduation

Princess Amalia enjoys surprise trip after graduation
Princess Amalia enjoys surprise trip after graduation

Princess Catharina-Amalia is celebrating a major milestone in royal style.

As per Hello! Magazine, the Dutch heir enjoyed a surprise getaway to Greece following her graduation.

The Princess of Orange has been treating herself to a getaway to Ermionida, in Greece, alongside a group of her friends who also graduated from the University of Amsterdam.

In shared pictures, the Princess of Norway and her friends could be seen enjoying a gorgeous sunset as well as celebrating their recent milestones on a nearby marina.

They are in Krandini, a town in the area, where Princess Catharina-Amalia’s family has a gorgeous holiday home they often escape to.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima back in 2012 purchased the property for a luxurious vacation.

The 4,000 square-metre estate cost the royals €4.5 million and boasts a swimming pool, private beach and marina for their exclusive use.

The Dutch royal family's fondness for Greece traces back to 2010, when Willem-Alexander and Máxima were guests at the wedding of Prince Nikolaos and Tatiana Blatnik.

Notably, Princess Catharina’s getaway came after her graduation ceremony as she did her bachelor’s degree in Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics.

At her graduation, she looked elegant in a plum-coloured off-the-shoulder dress for the occasion, with ruched detailing across the bust, with the skirt falling in an A-line silhouette.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as well as her younger sisters, Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18, and her grandmother, Queen Beatrix all accompanied her on the major milestone.

However, the royal has yet to receive her degree, after deferring one subject due to surgery for a fractured arm from a recent horse-riding accident.

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince William pens special message for Lions ahead of first Test in Brisbane

Prince William pens special message for Lions ahead of first Test in Brisbane
The first Test between Australia and the British & Irish Lions is set take place in Brisbane on Saturday

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in emerald green cape gown at Cannes charity gala

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in emerald green cape gown at Cannes charity gala
The Duchess of York graces the third Knights Of Charity Gala at the Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes

Meghan Markle's Netflix show faces major setback despite $100M deal

Meghan Markle's Netflix show faces major setback despite $100M deal
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix lifestyle program, 'With Love, Meghan', hit with a major setback

King Charles to skip meeting with Trump in Scotland over major clash

King Charles to skip meeting with Trump in Scotland over major clash
U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Scotland in the last week of July

Spanish Royals share glimpses into Felipe’s royal duties at Zarzuela Palace

Spanish Royals share glimpses into Felipe’s royal duties at Zarzuela Palace
King Felipe VI of Spain carries out major royal engagements in a packed working day at Zarzuela Palace

Royal Princess publicly supports 'traumatized' Prince Harry amid 'bullying'

Royal Princess publicly supports 'traumatized' Prince Harry amid 'bullying'
Renowned Royal expresses concerns about Prince Harry amid Duke's fresh peace efforts with King Charles

Kate and William announce inspiring mission after Harry's special move

Kate and William announce inspiring mission after Harry's special move
The Prince and Princess of Wales excitedly launch new initiative after Prince Harry made a touching move

Royal Family releases new message after Prince Harry’s tribute to Diana

Royal Family releases new message after Prince Harry’s tribute to Diana
The Duke of Sussex honoured his late mother Princess Diana’s during his Angola trip