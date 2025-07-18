Sarah Ferguson dazzles in emerald green cape gown at Cannes charity gala

Sarah Ferguson has caught the eyes of onlooker as she made a stunning appearance at a special charity event.

On Thursday, the Duchess of York graced the third Knights Of Charity Gala at the Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France.

For the event, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew slayed in a body-hugging emerald green caped gown by London-based designer Safiyaa.

The dress featured a flattering square neckline and twisted sleeves, which revealed a hot pink lining to add a pop of bright colour to the gown.

Sarah complemented her outfit with a matching hot pink clutch bag by Furla, drop earrings and a bangle-style silver bracelet

The mother of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice further elevated her look with a simple, black-strapped watch and her perfectly styled auburn locks.

This is not the first time that Sarah trusted Safiyaa for her look as she previously wore a black and ivory number from the same brand at this event in 2024.

The gala is an event held by the organisation Knights of Charity every year to raise money for various philanthropic causes around the world.

Besides Sarah Furguson, many famous faces including the US singer-songwriter Robin Thicke and champagne house founder Gregory Verlet were also in attendance.

The glamorous evening also saw a mesmerizing performance by famed Italian tenor Andrea Boccelli. 

