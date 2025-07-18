Danish Royal family releases summer portrait of Queen Margrethe with her sisters

Danish Royal family has released adorable summer portraits of Queen Margrethe alongside her sisters, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and Princess Benedikte.

Taking to their official Instagram account on Friday, the palace shared heartwarming glimpses into the sisters’ summer getaway at a cherished family retreat Gråsten Palace in Denmark.

In the first image, the trio could be seen posing together against the lush green backdrop of the royal estate.

The former Queen wore a blue and white floral dress which she paired with small studs and neatly styled hair.

Meanwhile, Princess Benedikte rocked a dark black dress which she elevated with a peach top and a white pearl necklace.

Queen Anne-Marie also looked radiant as she donned a short-sleeved coral top styled with a striped skirt.

The image was followed by a series of aesthetic shots featuring blooming flowers, ducks, and picturesque views of the castle.

“A summer greeting from Her Majesty Queen Margrethe, Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte and Her Majesty Queen Anne-Marie, who traditionally gathers at Graasten Castle during the summer,” the palace wrote in the caption.

The beautiful portrait was shared as part of an annual tradition, with the three royal women gathering each summer at the castle to spend quality time together, away from their official duties.

