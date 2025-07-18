Royal Princess publicly supports 'traumatized' Prince Harry amid 'bullying'

Royal Princess publicly supports 'traumatized' Prince Harry amid 'bullying'

Prince Harry received unwavering support from a renowned royal after extending fresh olive branch to estranged father, King Charles III.

Princess Delphine, the daughter of King Philipe of Belgium expressed her concerns about the Duke of Sussex, who has been away from the British Royal Family since 2020.

During her appearance at the Talking in the It's Reigning Man with host Daniel Rosney, the 57-year-old admitted that she keeps an eye on Harry's updates because of her obsession with his late mom, Princess Diana.

"Lady Diana was a part of my life when I was in England,' said Delphine.

She also highlighted that Diana's sudden death and media's coverage of Harry's life since he has moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle has added to his sufferings.

"I feel very sorry for Harry, because I think that was traumatic for him," she said.

Delphine further expressed, "I think Harry has suffered so much. He was traumatized, and it's coming out now."

The Belgium Royal explained, "I understand the guy. He's just traumatised, and so he's doing these things and everyone is just bullying him but not thinking about his trauma, and I just find it terrible."

Delphine was born to a Belgian aristocrat Sybille de Selys Longchamps in 1968 amid her 18-year affair with the former monarch, who abdicated in 2013.

