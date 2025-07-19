King Charles’s AI portrait sparks fear among royal fans 

King Charles’s latest portrait, crafted but by an AI-powered humanoid robot has sparked backlash online.
At the UN’s AI for Good Summit in Geneva, a robotic artist drew sharp criticism and fear following the reveal of King Charles' portrait.
Ai-Da, described as the world's first ultra-realistic robot artist, presented "Algorithm King" at the UK Mission to the WTO and United Nations earlier this week.
Soon after the British Monarch’s portrait was unveiled, it ignited a flood of reactions across social media platforms.
The netizen warned that artificial intelligence was capturing human creativity, with many describing the development as disturbing.
One user called, "Absolutely creepy."
Another commented that it didn't "reflect any beauty" and a third labelled it as a "complete garbage."
"AI isn't just taking over jobs, it's taking over hobbies and talents that were reserved exclusively for humans. We're beyond cooked," a fourth feared.
Another asked, "I just don't understand why they're creating these things and why are they specifically making them humanoid? It's just wrong and twisted."
However, some praised the art work as one said, "These look really cool. Maybe I should start painting again. Very inspirational!"
Ai-Da made the portrait using cameras embedded in her eyes and advanced AI algorithms, with a robotic arm applying oil paint to canvas.
In 2022, the robot previously painted Queen Elizabeth II for her Platinum Jubilee.