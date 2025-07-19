King Charles’s AI portrait sparks fear among royal fans

King Charles’s AI portrait sparks fear among royal fans
King Charles’s AI portrait sparks fear among royal fans 

King Charles’s latest portrait, crafted but by an AI-powered humanoid robot has sparked backlash online.

At the UN’s AI for Good Summit in Geneva, a robotic artist drew sharp criticism and fear following the reveal of King Charles' portrait.

Ai-Da, described as the world's first ultra-realistic robot artist, presented "Algorithm King" at the UK Mission to the WTO and United Nations earlier this week.

Soon after the British Monarch’s portrait was unveiled, it ignited a flood of reactions across social media platforms.

The netizen warned that artificial intelligence was capturing human creativity, with many describing the development as disturbing.

One user called, "Absolutely creepy."

Another commented that it didn't "reflect any beauty" and a third labelled it as a "complete garbage."

"AI isn't just taking over jobs, it's taking over hobbies and talents that were reserved exclusively for humans. We're beyond cooked," a fourth feared.

Another asked, "I just don't understand why they're creating these things and why are they specifically making them humanoid? It's just wrong and twisted."

However, some praised the art work as one said, "These look really cool. Maybe I should start painting again. Very inspirational!"

Ai-Da made the portrait using cameras embedded in her eyes and advanced AI algorithms, with a robotic arm applying oil paint to canvas.

In 2022, the robot previously painted Queen Elizabeth II for her Platinum Jubilee.

Related
Read more : Royal

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in emerald green cape gown at Cannes charity gala

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in emerald green cape gown at Cannes charity gala
The Duchess of York graces the third Knights Of Charity Gala at the Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes

Meghan Markle's Netflix show faces major setback despite $100M deal

Meghan Markle's Netflix show faces major setback despite $100M deal
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix lifestyle program, 'With Love, Meghan', hit with a major setback

King Charles to skip meeting with Trump in Scotland over major clash

King Charles to skip meeting with Trump in Scotland over major clash
U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Scotland in the last week of July

Spanish Royals share glimpses into Felipe’s royal duties at Zarzuela Palace

Spanish Royals share glimpses into Felipe’s royal duties at Zarzuela Palace
King Felipe VI of Spain carries out major royal engagements in a packed working day at Zarzuela Palace

Royal Princess publicly supports 'traumatized' Prince Harry amid 'bullying'

Royal Princess publicly supports 'traumatized' Prince Harry amid 'bullying'
Renowned Royal expresses concerns about Prince Harry amid Duke's fresh peace efforts with King Charles

Kate and William announce inspiring mission after Harry's special move

Kate and William announce inspiring mission after Harry's special move
The Prince and Princess of Wales excitedly launch new initiative after Prince Harry made a touching move

Royal Family releases new message after Prince Harry’s tribute to Diana

Royal Family releases new message after Prince Harry’s tribute to Diana
The Duke of Sussex honoured his late mother Princess Diana’s during his Angola trip

Zara Tindall joins husband Mike for cosy getaway after £12k splurge drama

Zara Tindall joins husband Mike for cosy getaway after £12k splurge drama
Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall, tied the knot in July 2011