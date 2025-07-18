King Charles to skip meeting with Trump in Scotland over major clash

King Charles has decided not to attend the meeting with US President Donald Trump during his upcoming Scotland visit later this month.
According to GB News, Buckingham Palace and the White House have decided that the in-person meeting between the 76-year-old monarch and the 79-year-old US President should be keep for the full State Visit in September.
The main sticking point in delaying the meeting were scheduling conflicts, with both parties facing significant diary challenges.
This decision comes just a few days after Buckingham Palace announced Donald Trump's UK State Visit in September.
Taking to their Instagram account last week, the Royal family shared that US President and First Lady Melania Trump will be hosted by the King Charles and Queen at Windsor Castle during their three-day visit.
“The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17 September to 19 September 2025,” the palace stated.
Donald Trump’s upcoming State Visit will make him the first elected leader in modern times to have the privilege of visiting the nation two times as he previously been hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.
According to the White House, Trump’s Scotland trip will take place from July 25 to 29 and will include visits to both his Turnberry and Aberdeenshire courses.