King Charles to skip meeting with Trump in Scotland over major clash


King Charles has decided not to attend the meeting with US President Donald Trump during his upcoming Scotland visit later this month.

According to GB News, Buckingham Palace and the White House have decided that the in-person meeting between the 76-year-old monarch and the 79-year-old US President should be keep for the full State Visit in September.

The main sticking point in delaying the meeting were scheduling conflicts, with both parties facing significant diary challenges.

This decision comes just a few days after Buckingham Palace announced Donald Trump's UK State Visit in September.

Taking to their Instagram account last week, the Royal family shared that US President and First Lady Melania Trump will be hosted by the King Charles and Queen at Windsor Castle during their three-day visit.

“The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17 September to 19 September 2025,” the palace stated.

Donald Trump’s upcoming State Visit will make him the first elected leader in modern times to have the privilege of visiting the nation two times as he previously been hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

According to the White House, Trump’s Scotland trip will take place from July 25 to 29 and will include visits to both his Turnberry and Aberdeenshire courses.

Related
Read more : Royal

Royal Family releases new message after Prince Harry’s tribute to Diana

Royal Family releases new message after Prince Harry’s tribute to Diana
The Duke of Sussex honoured his late mother Princess Diana’s during his Angola trip

Zara Tindall joins husband Mike for cosy getaway after £12k splurge drama

Zara Tindall joins husband Mike for cosy getaway after £12k splurge drama
Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall, tied the knot in July 2011

Meghan Markle sent a birthday present to Queen Camilla amid rift?

Meghan Markle sent a birthday present to Queen Camilla amid rift?
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle sparked frenzy with special wish on Queen Camilla's 78th birthday

Princess Anne to be honoured with her first Royal Mint coin on 75th birthday

Princess Anne to be honoured with her first Royal Mint coin on 75th birthday
The Royal Mint announces the release of a special commemorative coin made in honour of the Princess Royal's milestone 75th birthday

Prince Harry outshines Camilla’s birthday with touching nod to late mom Diana

Prince Harry outshines Camilla’s birthday with touching nod to late mom Diana
The Duke of Sussex eclipses his step-mother, Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday by giving a major nod to his late mom, Princess Diana

King Charles adds prestigious honour in his list after Oxford Centre visit

King Charles adds prestigious honour in his list after Oxford Centre visit
His Majesty attended the pious ceremony at the Oxford Centre of Islamic Studies after celebrating Queen Camilla's birthday

Princess Eugenie’s iconic photos from close pal’s wedding finally released

Princess Eugenie’s iconic photos from close pal’s wedding finally released
Princess Eugenie re-wore a dress from the Duke of Westminster's wedding to her friend's nuptial

Prince Harry receives outpouring sympathy after King Charles peace summit

Prince Harry receives outpouring sympathy after King Charles peace summit
King Charles and Prince Harry have been estranged with each other since the Duke moved to USA in 2020