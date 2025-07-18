Prince William pens special message for Lions ahead of first Test in Brisbane

Prince William is cheering on the British & Irish Lions rugby squad!
The most awaited first Test between Australia and the British & Irish Lions is set take place at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane tomorrow, Saturday, July 19.
As they are preparing for the match, the Prince of Wales took to his Instagram Stories to send a special message to the team, made up of the best rugby players from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.
The future king reshared a post from the official British & Irish Lions account, announcing the lineup for Saturday’s first Test in Brisbane.
"Our team for Saturday’s first Test in Brisbane!" the wrote in the caption.
Prince William excitedly expressed, "Good luck to the @britishandirishlions as they take on the Wallabies in the first Test tomorrow."
"A classic sporting rivalry and always tough opposition! Everyone back home is cheering you on!" he added.
The good luck message was accompanied by letter W, which refers to the initial of Prince William.
The British & Irish Lions Tour is a highly anticipated event which takes place every after four years.
During the tour, the team will take on the Wallabies in a series of Test matches as well as a number of games against Australian teams.
Prince William’s special message for the British & Irish Lions comes just weeks after he celebrated the England women's team's triumph at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.