Samsung stops One UI 7 update globally amid user complaints

Samsung has reportedly stopped the One UI 7 update globally after a major bug was found, which was discovered in Korea.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a Samsung tipster @UniverseIce on Monday, April 14, 2025, reported that a “serious bug was found” in the update for Korean S24 series devices, which has led to the “suspension” of the One UI 7 rollout in all countries, including China.
This comes just a few days after the initial rollout of the Android 15 update for Samsung phones.
This goes for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Notably, it applies to all global devices that the update started to roll out to.
According to reports on Android Authority, the issues could be related specifically to Galaxy S24 devices that feature Exynos 2400 processor.
To note, "serious bug" was discovered in the One UI 7 update after it began rolling out in several countries on April 7, followed by a US rollout on April 10.
Some are suggesting that the OTA files have been removed completely, which hints that this is a bigger problem than anticipated.
On the other hand, another tipster spotted US models of the Galaxy S24, Z Fold, and Z Flip 6 have had their One UI 7 rollouts paused as OTAs have been pulled from Samsung’s servers.
To note, it is expected that OTA will be available to all in the coming days which will provide hotfixes for any experience-breaking issues.