Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside 

Sony has officially announced a price hike for PS5 in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
In a blog post, the Japan-based gaming giant on Sunday, April 13, 2025, revealed that the PS5 now reaching one of its highest prices.
To note, this is not the first time the company has raised the price of its flagship console.
Earlier in 2022, Sony increased the PS5 RRP across several regions due to general inflation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Sony Vice President of Global Marketing Isabelle Tomatis announced that the digital PS5 will now cost €499.99 in Europe and £429.99 in the UK.
The standard edition's price, however, will remain unchanged in both regions. In Australia, the standard PS5 will be priced at AUD $829.95, while the Digital Edition will cost AUD $749.95.
In New Zealand, the standard model will retail for NZD $949.95, with the Digital Edition's price increasing to NZD $859.95.
According to Sony, its current-gen console will become more expensive in the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), though the new prices for these regions have not been specified.
Despite the backlash, Sony continues to attribute its pricing decisions to global inflation and political shifts, claiming that a "bad economy" is to blame, not a push for higher profits.