Sports

Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside

Sony called decision to raise prices of PS5 'tough' and claims high inflation rates led it

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside
Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside 

Sony has officially announced a price hike for PS5 in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

In a blog post, the Japan-based gaming giant on Sunday, April 13, 2025, revealed that the PS5 now reaching one of its highest prices.

To note, this is not the first time the company has raised the price of its flagship console.

Earlier in 2022, Sony increased the PS5 RRP across several regions due to general inflation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sony Vice President of Global Marketing Isabelle Tomatis announced that the digital PS5 will now cost €499.99 in Europe and £429.99 in the UK.

The standard edition's price, however, will remain unchanged in both regions. In Australia, the standard PS5 will be priced at AUD $829.95, while the Digital Edition will cost AUD $749.95.

In New Zealand, the standard model will retail for NZD $949.95, with the Digital Edition's price increasing to NZD $859.95.

According to Sony, its current-gen console will become more expensive in the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), though the new prices for these regions have not been specified.

Despite the backlash, Sony continues to attribute its pricing decisions to global inflation and political shifts, claiming that a "bad economy" is to blame, not a push for higher profits.

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Alexander Zverev eyes major comeback after Alcaraz's inspirational Monte-Carlo win
Alexander Zverev eyes major comeback after Alcaraz's inspirational Monte-Carlo win
Karenna Groff, former MIT soccer star died in tragic plane crash in New York
Karenna Groff, former MIT soccer star died in tragic plane crash in New York
Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect
Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect
Rory McIlroy's historic Masters win sparks celebrations in hometown Holywood
Rory McIlroy's historic Masters win sparks celebrations in hometown Holywood
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Bahrain Grand Prix setback
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Bahrain Grand Prix setback
Nadal, Djokovic pen heartfelt message for Alcaraz after Monte-Carlo Masters win
Nadal, Djokovic pen heartfelt message for Alcaraz after Monte-Carlo Masters win
McIlroy pays emotional tribute to 'big brother' Diamond after Masters win
McIlroy pays emotional tribute to 'big brother' Diamond after Masters win
Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri takes lead with strong win
Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri takes lead with strong win
Kyren Lacy, former LSU receiver, dies at 24 in suspected suicide
Kyren Lacy, former LSU receiver, dies at 24 in suspected suicide
Nintendo Switch 2's sports game library: All you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2's sports game library: All you need to know
Monte Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz claims sixth ATP Masters 1000 title
Monte Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz claims sixth ATP Masters 1000 title
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley