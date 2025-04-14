Blue Origin deploys Katy Perry into space with first all-female crew

The Blue Origin rocket carrying Katy Perry and an all-female crew into space safely touched down in the Texas desert after a 10-minute flight.
The Blue Origin New Shepard mission, NS-31, was slated for launch at 9:30 a.m. E.T. on Monday, April 14, 2025.
Perry went on the trip with Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, TV host Gayle King along with three other women.
The new Shepard’s launch marked the 11th human flight since its first crewed flight back in 2021.
"I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality," Perry stated on social media on Sunday.
The flight successfully passed the Kármán line, a boundary 62 miles above mean sea level bordering Earth’s atmosphere and the starting of space, as reported by Space.com.
While expressing her feelings, Gayle King shared that she experienced peacefulness on space.
“And you look down at the planet, you think that’s where we came from,” she said. “And to me, it’s such a reminder about how we need to do better.” King stated.
Blue Origin stated that the New Shepard crew successfully reached an altitude above 346,000 feet, lasting the mission in more than 10 minutes.