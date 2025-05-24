SteamOS new update: Now supports rival platforms, more

Valve has officially announced the SteamOS update to the general public and the Steam Deck’s rivals.
The company revealed on Saturday, May 24, 2025, that the SteamOS version 3.7 (officially, version 3.7.8) update “adds official support for some kinds of PC hardware other than Valve's Steam Deck.”
Valve stated that certain handhelds have either "official" or "improved support," including the Asus ROG Ally, the Lenovo Legion Go, and the Lenovo Legion Go S.
Moreover, it adds directions for configuring the original Legion Go and ROG Ally for SteamOS installation.
To note, other all-AMD desktops and laptops have a decent shot at being supported, too.
According to the company, the SteamOS update came just a couple of weeks after Valve announced a new "SteamOS Compatible" label for games.
How to install SteamOS
1. To try SteamOS on your hardware, Valve's two hard-and-fast requirements are "AMD hardware" and an “NVMe SSD.”
2. You will be required to disable Secure Boot on your PC, which is normally enabled by default since it's an installation requirement for Windows 11.
It is worth noting that there's no simple, officially supported way to dual-boot SteamOS and Windows.
Notably, the SteamOS 3.7 update also includes a bunch of other updates to the underlying software: version 6.11 of the Linux kernel (up from version 6.5 in SteamOS 3.6), "a newer Arch Linux base," version 6.2.5 of the Plasma interface in desktop mode, new Mesa graphics drivers, along with other tweaks and bug fixes.