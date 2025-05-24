Sci-Tech

WhatsApp new update likely to launch soon: What’s inside

This level of customisation is ideal for professionals, students, and more, looking to manage their chats

  • May 24, 2025

WhatsApp is testing a new feature, which will let users mute notifications for all chats included in a specific list.

According to WABetaInfo on Saturday, May 24, 2025, by tapping and holding on a chat list, a new context menu will appear, offering additional options, including a notification management feature.

With this anticipated feature, users will be able to mute all conversations that belong to the selected list with a single action.

The same option will also be available within the list settings, offering users more control over how and when they get notifications from different types of chats.

Currently, users are required to select each chat individually to mute it, which can be time-consuming and inconvenient, especially for those who manage a large number of conversations.

The new feature aims to streamline this experience by enabling users to mute all chats within a specific list or category in just one step.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will be particularly helpful in situations where users want to temporarily disconnect from a specific group of people.

This level of customisation is ideal for professionals, students, or anyone who wants to manage their conversations more intentionally, as this bulk notification feature enhances overall chat organisation.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp has yet to make any official announcement about the feature’s availability. 

