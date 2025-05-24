Sci-Tech

Microsoft plans to offer new AI features: What’s inside

Microsoft will offer advanced AI features to provide enhanced user experience, competing with rivals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025
Microsoft has announced the launch of several new artificial intelligence (AI) features for first-party apps in Windows 11.

The Redmond-based tech giant revealed that it is launching a new update to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev channels.

The update is only for those with a Copilot+ PC. The update includes new features for MS Paint, the Snipping Tool, and the Notepad.

Paint will receive a new sticker generator tool and an option to select individual elements in an image, while the company is making it simple to capture screenshots using the Snipping Tool.

Microsoft update offers new AI features to Windows Apps

Two new AI features are being added to MS Paint. First is a new “Sticker Generator” button that joins existing AI features in Paint, such as Generative Fill, Generative Erase, and the Cocreator tool.

Moreover, Microsoft is including a new Object Select tool, which uses AI to intelligently isolate and select individual elements in an image that users can then edit separately.

Source: Microsoft
Snipping Tool is also getting a couple of new features. First is “Perfect Screenshot,” which assists users in capturing precise screenshots, without the need to resize or crop post-capture.

The second feature is called Colour Picker, and it is a tool for users to quickly inspect and find out the colour code of any part of the screen.

Source: Microsoft
Microsoft is also integrating a new “Dubbed Write” feature to Notepad, which lets users generate new text content in the app using AI.

To use “Dubbed Write” in Notepad, users must be signed into their Microsoft account.

Notably, the feature uses credits, similar to other AI features in Windows 11.

It is worth noting that there is no word on when these will be generally available, but considering past trends, they can be rolled out widely later this year.

