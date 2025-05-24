Sci-Tech

Elon Musk’s DOGE expands Grok AI use in govt, sparking privacy concerns

Experts warn that if Grok assesses sensitive government data, it could potentially violating security and privacy laws

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025
Elon Musk’s DOGE expands Grok AI use in govt, sparking privacy concerns
Elon Musk’s DOGE expands Grok AI use in govt, sparking privacy concerns 

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has expanded its AI-powered chatbot, Grok, within the US federal government, raising security concerns.

DOGE is utilising a modified variant of Grok to assess government data and generate reports.

DOGE staff reportedly supported the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to use Grok without requiring agency approval, though DHS declined any sort of pressure to integrate certain tools, as reported by Reuters.

Experts warn regarding security violations 

Experts warn that if Grok assesses sensitive government data, it could potentially violating security and privacy laws.

This has raised concerns regarding Musk’s owned company, xAI, as it is likely to gain an unjust benefit in misuse of government data for enhanced AI-powered systems.

DOGE’s access to federal databases having confidential information on millions of Americans is currently being reviewed, as federal rules require strict verification for data sharing.

In addition, ethics experts warned about the potential conflicts of interest, as Musk is a special government employee, and has a vested interest in xAI’s success.

Unlike major players such as OpenAI and Anthropic, which have signed formal agreements with the U.S. AI Safety Institute, DOGE seems to be bypassing security protocols.

The use of Grok AI further challenges established federal privacy laws, such as the Privacy Act of 1947 that needs strict control over privacy.

AI incorporation without strict guidelines could lead to exploitation of government-held citizen data, compromising years of privacy protections. 

OpenAI improves Operator agent: Revolutionising autonomous AI in cloud
OpenAI improves Operator agent: Revolutionising autonomous AI in cloud
OpenAI's latest update enhances the Operator’s ability to implement refined operations, streamlining workflows
WhatsApp brings significant update with new voice feature
WhatsApp brings significant update with new voice feature
Meta-owned WhatsApp offers enhanced privacy and voice chats are secured with end-to-end encryption
Google under DOJ's investigation over Character.AI LLM deal: Report
Google under DOJ's investigation over Character.AI LLM deal: Report
DOJ is reportedly analysing whether Google designed the deal to avoid regulatory formal merger scrutiny
Trump threatens 25% tariff on Apple if iPhones not made in the US
Trump threatens 25% tariff on Apple if iPhones not made in the US
Apple's production of flagship devices occurs mainly in China and now has been shifting to India
Disney files lawsuit against YouTube and former executive Justin Connolly
Disney files lawsuit against YouTube and former executive Justin Connolly
Disney sued YouTube, accusing it persuaded Conolly to break a contract meant to last until 2027
X rival Bluesky starts verifying ‘notable’ users
X rival Bluesky starts verifying ‘notable’ users
On Bluesky, organisations can apply for verification and to become Trusted Verifiers
AI avatars replace tech CEOs in key online meetings
AI avatars replace tech CEOs in key online meetings
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Klarna and Zoom are using their AI avatars to represent them in earning calls
Gemini AI now provides smarter Gmail replies using Google Drive
Gemini AI now provides smarter Gmail replies using Google Drive
Gmail’s Gemini AI update enables users to save time writing precise replies without browsing through document threads
Anthropic Claude 4 AI models offers improved coding and reasoning
Anthropic Claude 4 AI models offers improved coding and reasoning
Claude Opus 4 and Sonnet 4 are currently accessible on the Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, and more
Google launches 'Veo 3' to let users incorporate audio: Details inside
Google launches 'Veo 3' to let users incorporate audio: Details inside
'Veo 3' excels from text and image prompting to real-world physics and accurate lip-syncing
OpenAI acquires iPhone designer's AI hardware startup 'io'
OpenAI acquires iPhone designer's AI hardware startup 'io'
The acquisition of the AI startup 'io' occurs in an all-stock deal valued at around $6.4 billion
Apple to let developers use its AI models for app creation: Report
Apple to let developers use its AI models for app creation: Report
Announcement regarding this will reportedly be made at Apple WWDC 2025 event