X down worldwide: Users experience severe disruptions

X’s official Engineering account addressed the issue in a post, attributing the disruption to a data centre outage

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025
Elon Musk’s social platform X (formerly Twitter) reportedly grappled with a major outage all across the globe, with users reporting a range of issues from being unable to access the app to receiving direct messages for more than 24 hours.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike at around 2pm Eastern/11am Pacific time on Thursday afternoon.

In the USA, up to 77% users are unable to access the app, 15% of users reported website issues, and the remaining 7% are experiencing server connectivity issues.

Data centre failure blamed as users experiences major issues

X’s official Engineering account addressed the issue in a post, attributing the disruption to a data centre outage.

“X is aware some of our users are experiencing performance issues on the platform today,” the post read.

“We are experiencing a data center outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue.”

On May 23, Wired reported anonymous sources stating the widespread outage was caused by a fire at a data centre in Hillsboro, Oregon.

This marks the second major outage of X this year. In March, the platform experienced a severe outage for nearly 30 minutes, affecting thousands of users worldwide, which caused disruption in accessing feeds, and sending messages.

