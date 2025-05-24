Sci-Tech

X down again: Thousands struggle to load posts amid global glitch

The problem is affecting the main website, the mobile app and the XPro version as well

  • May 24, 2025

Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was down for tens of thousands of users in the US on Saturday, May 24.

As per the website Downdetector, over 25,000 had reported problems with X by 8:39 am.

The users were unable to see any content on the app after logging in.

The app showed an error message that said, "Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later."

Not in the USA but users around the world are also reporting outages.

As per the reports, the problem is affecting the main website, the mobile app and the XPro version as well.

About 70% of the people reporting problems had issues with the website, while nearly 25% faced problems using the mobile app.

Musk's ownership sees multiple platform outages:

It comes two days after X experienced a similar outage on Thursday evening where users couldn't be able to use the app for several hours.

When users tried to load new posts, they got an error message saying, "Something went wrong. Try reloading."

Musk, the billionaire who owns SpaceX and Tesla bought X in 2022 and since then, the platform has experienced several major outages.

In March, the platform had another major outage which Musk said was caused by a "massive cyberattack." 

