Instagram new update offers enhanced features for DMs

Instagram has officially announced a couple of messaging updates, offering new options to users.
Instagram chief Adam Mosseri reiterated once again that “way more photos and videos are shared into DMs” than to any other element of the app, even going so far as to label it “a paradigm shift” in user behaviour, which he’s also noted in several other interviews over the last year.
Meta-owned social media platform integrated more messaging elements and functions to foster evolving trends.
Voice message transcriptions now available in DMs
Instagram DM updates included “text transcription” of voice messages so that you can still interact with your messages in any environment.
“Now when you receive a voice message in DMs, you can view a transcription of the audio before, during, and after you play the voice message, making it easier to connect with friends even when you can’t listen to their message out loud,” Instagram stated.
To note, when you receive an audio clip in a DM, you will also have the option to transcribe it in-stream, via a “View transcription” button below the audio wave.
It could be a handy addition, offering another means to engage with DM content.
Voice clips can now be up to 5 minutes long in Instagram
Also on voice messages, Instagram is extending the maximum length of audio clips in DMs from 1 minute to 5 minutes.
Notably, Instagram has been testing this with some users for a while, so it has been floating around in some corners of the app, but now, all users will be able to send extended audio clips with their DMs.
New ‘Follow All’ button added to group chats
On the other hand, Instagram now features a “quick follow” option within group chats, so you can easily follow every participant in any chat.
Instagram’s added a “Follow All” button in the group chat participant display, which you can tap to immediately follow the profile of everyone in the chat.