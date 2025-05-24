Sci-Tech

Instagram new update offers enhanced features for DMs

Instagram's new features aims to provide improved usage experience, competing with rivals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025

Instagram has officially announced a couple of messaging updates, offering new options to users.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri reiterated once again that “way more photos and videos are shared into DMs” than to any other element of the app, even going so far as to label it “a paradigm shift” in user behaviour, which he’s also noted in several other interviews over the last year.

Meta-owned social media platform integrated more messaging elements and functions to foster evolving trends.

Voice message transcriptions now available in DMs

Instagram DM updates included “text transcription” of voice messages so that you can still interact with your messages in any environment.

“Now when you receive a voice message in DMs, you can view a transcription of the audio before, during, and after you play the voice message, making it easier to connect with friends even when you can’t listen to their message out loud,” Instagram stated.

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

To note, when you receive an audio clip in a DM, you will also have the option to transcribe it in-stream, via a “View transcription” button below the audio wave.

It could be a handy addition, offering another means to engage with DM content.

Voice clips can now be up to 5 minutes long in Instagram

Also on voice messages, Instagram is extending the maximum length of audio clips in DMs from 1 minute to 5 minutes.

Notably, Instagram has been testing this with some users for a while, so it has been floating around in some corners of the app, but now, all users will be able to send extended audio clips with their DMs.

New ‘Follow All’ button added to group chats

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

On the other hand, Instagram now features a “quick follow” option within group chats, so you can easily follow every participant in any chat.

Instagram’s added a “Follow All” button in the group chat participant display, which you can tap to immediately follow the profile of everyone in the chat.

X down again: Thousands struggle to load posts amid global glitch
X down again: Thousands struggle to load posts amid global glitch
The problem is affecting the main website, the mobile app and the XPro version as well
WhatsApp new update likely to launch soon: What’s inside
WhatsApp new update likely to launch soon: What’s inside
This level of customisation is ideal for professionals, students, and more, looking to manage their chats
NotebookLM Audio Overviews adds a new feature: What’s inside
NotebookLM Audio Overviews adds a new feature: What’s inside
Users can easily ask NotebookLM anything they want about event in chat box
Microsoft launches Aurora AI to predict weather, natural disasters
Microsoft launches Aurora AI to predict weather, natural disasters
Microsoft is set to incorporate a variant of Aurora into its MSN Weather app
Microsoft plans to offer new AI features: What’s inside
Microsoft plans to offer new AI features: What’s inside
Microsoft will offer advanced AI features to provide enhanced user experience, competing with rivals
SteamOS new update: Now supports rival platforms, more
SteamOS new update: Now supports rival platforms, more
SteamOS 3.7 update includes bunch of other updates to underlying softwares
X down worldwide: Users experience severe disruptions
X down worldwide: Users experience severe disruptions
X’s official Engineering account addressed the issue in a post, attributing the disruption to a data centre outage
Elon Musk’s DOGE expands Grok AI use in govt, sparking privacy concerns
Elon Musk’s DOGE expands Grok AI use in govt, sparking privacy concerns
Experts warn that if Grok assesses sensitive government data, it could potentially violating security and privacy laws
OpenAI improves Operator agent: Revolutionising autonomous AI in cloud
OpenAI improves Operator agent: Revolutionising autonomous AI in cloud
OpenAI's latest update enhances the Operator’s ability to implement refined operations, streamlining workflows
WhatsApp brings significant update with new voice feature
WhatsApp brings significant update with new voice feature
Meta-owned WhatsApp offers enhanced privacy and voice chats are secured with end-to-end encryption
Google under DOJ's investigation over Character.AI LLM deal: Report
Google under DOJ's investigation over Character.AI LLM deal: Report
DOJ is reportedly analysing whether Google designed the deal to avoid regulatory formal merger scrutiny
Trump threatens 25% tariff on Apple if iPhones not made in the US
Trump threatens 25% tariff on Apple if iPhones not made in the US
Apple's production of flagship devices occurs mainly in China and now has been shifting to India