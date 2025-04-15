Sadie Sink receives support from 'Stranger Things' costars on milestone event

Sadie Sink was joined by her close pals at the opening night of her new Broadway play John Proctor is the Villain.
On Monday, April 14, at New York City's Booth Theatre Stranger Things actors including Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard were present in the audience to support their co-star.
Sadie's costars were captured on the premiere's red carpet, displaying the close bond they share with each other.
John Proctor is the Villain is a play written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.
While discussing her interest in the project with People, the red-haired actress noted, "Kimberly's writing is so brilliant and truly captures teenagers and such an authentic light and deals with some uncomfortable topics, but in such a digestible, honest way."
Expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the project, Sadie added, "So, I’m incredibly more proud of our team and the message that this show has."
Set in a Georgia high school, the play follows a group of students studying Arthur Miller's classic play, The Crucible, in their English class.
The project marks Sadie's third Broadway entry in her impressive body of work, however, it's the first time she's leading a play.