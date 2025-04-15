King Charles cousin reveals newborn son's name with unique connection

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten has welcomed her second child with husband Alexander 'Alick' Bernard Molyneux Dru just a few weeks ago.
On Monday, April 14, the 34-year-old equestrian, the daughter of George Mountbatten, Marquess of Milford Haven, and Sarah Walker turned to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of the latest edition to her family.
In a carousal of adorable clicks, which featured Tatiana’s first born Elodie playing with daisies, the Royal posted a snap of the baby boy wrapped in a knitted jumper, a cloud-print beanie and tiny mittens, under a cosy blanket.
Alongside her post she wrote a meaningful caption, which indicated the birth time of the baby boy.
"March might just have been the best month of my life."
While revealing the infant's name she added, "We’ve been in the country for a month, Auberon (Albie) has been really wonderful to look after."
In the comment section, Tatiana revealed that Auberon is her husband Alick's family name in connection to his father, Auberon Alexander Bernard Dru.
Sharing daughter Elodie's reaction on Albie's birth she noted, "His big sister has adored being outside all day every day and is slowly getting used to him."
Tatiana further revealed, "We’ve played, rested, nourished, slept a little, loved a lot and enjoyed every minute of the glorious spring weather."
Lady Tatiana Mountbatten and Alick tied the knot at Winchester Cathedral in July 2022, and welcomed their first daughter Elodie in September 2023.
For the unversed, Tatiana is a paternal second cousin once removed of Charles III and the first cousin, two generations apart of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg.