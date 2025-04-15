China urges Vietnam to unite against US ‘unilateral bullying’ tariffs

Chinese President Xi Jinping asked Vietnam to join forces against the United States “unilateral bullying” tariffs.
According to CNN, Xi on Monday, April 14, 2025, arrived in the communist-ruled Vietnam as he begins his high-stakes diplomatic tour of the regional countries that have seen growing trade and investment ties with China in recent years.
As per the Chinese state news agency, Xinhua, the president suggested to the top leadership of Vietnam that the two countries should join their hands to maintain “the stability of the global free trade system and industrial and supply chains.”
He said, “China’s mega market is always open to Vietnam. China and Vietnam should strengthen strategic focus and jointly oppose unilateral bullying. A small boat with a single sail cannot withstand the stormy waves, and only by working together can we sail steadily and far.”
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reacted to the Chinese leader's visit and said from his Oval Office that Xi and To Lam wanted to hurt America with the meeting.
He asserted, “I don’t blame China. I don’t blame Vietnam. That’s a lovely meeting, meeting, like, trying to figure out: ‘How do we screw the United States of America?’ Don’t forget, the European Union was formed to do just that.”
This trip came days after Trump issued a 90-day pause to his “reciprocal” tariffs on most countries, focusing on the trade war with China.