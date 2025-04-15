World

China urges Vietnam to unite against US ‘unilateral bullying’ tariffs

Xi Jinping arrives in communist-ruled Vietnam ahead of Malaysia and Cambodia visit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
China urges Vietnam to unite against US ‘unilateral bullying’ tariffs
China urges Vietnam to unite against US ‘unilateral bullying’ tariffs

Chinese President Xi Jinping asked Vietnam to join forces against the United States “unilateral bullying” tariffs.

According to CNN, Xi on Monday, April 14, 2025, arrived in the communist-ruled Vietnam as he begins his high-stakes diplomatic tour of the regional countries that have seen growing trade and investment ties with China in recent years.

As per the Chinese state news agency, Xinhua, the president suggested to the top leadership of Vietnam that the two countries should join their hands to maintain “the stability of the global free trade system and industrial and supply chains.”

He said, “China’s mega market is always open to Vietnam. China and Vietnam should strengthen strategic focus and jointly oppose unilateral bullying. A small boat with a single sail cannot withstand the stormy waves, and only by working together can we sail steadily and far.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reacted to the Chinese leader's visit and said from his Oval Office that Xi and To Lam wanted to hurt America with the meeting.

He asserted, “I don’t blame China. I don’t blame Vietnam. That’s a lovely meeting, meeting, like, trying to figure out: ‘How do we screw the United States of America?’ Don’t forget, the European Union was formed to do just that.”

This trip came days after Trump issued a 90-day pause to his “reciprocal” tariffs on most countries, focusing on the trade war with China.

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami

David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs

Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Spanish couple arrested for selling exotic cats online
Spanish couple arrested for selling exotic cats online
IRS extends tax filing deadline in over 10 states due to disasters: List
IRS extends tax filing deadline in over 10 states due to disasters: List
El Salvador president snubs US court ruling, denies to return deported man
El Salvador president snubs US court ruling, denies to return deported man
Harvard faces $2 billion funding cut for rejecting White House demands
Harvard faces $2 billion funding cut for rejecting White House demands
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Birmingham's rubbish crisis worsens as bin workers reject pay offer
Birmingham's rubbish crisis worsens as bin workers reject pay offer
San Diego earthquake: 5.2 magnitude shakes California, tremors felt in Los Angeles
San Diego earthquake: 5.2 magnitude shakes California, tremors felt in Los Angeles
UK's wildfire crisis: 2025 on track to break 'alarming' records
UK's wildfire crisis: 2025 on track to break 'alarming' records
China issues strong warning to UK over British Steel ownership dispute
China issues strong warning to UK over British Steel ownership dispute
Air traffic officially back after COVID: World's top 10 busiest airports
Air traffic officially back after COVID: World's top 10 busiest airports
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential elections ‘by more than 10 points’
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential elections ‘by more than 10 points’