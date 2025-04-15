Sports

David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami

David Beckham shares the story behind the IM8 brand and his admiration for Messi

  • April 15, 2025
Football global legend David Beckham opened up about his life in Miami, partnering with Lionel Messi and the story behind his IM8 brand.

Beckham, during an interview with CBS News' Lisa Petrillo, revealed that earlier he did not have any feelings for the coastal city, and he even did not want to bring the team there, as he believed it was a tough sporting city, adding, But“ then when I came here and spent time here, I fell in love, and my whole family fell in love with Miami.”

He also called Miami a “special place” and his “second home” that he even celebrated his 50th birthday in this city.

Inter Miami CF president also talked about signing Messi, saying, “We're giving the kids in Miami and South Florida the opportunity to come and play the game and come and learn about the game with great coaches.”

He continued, “And then all of a sudden, you know, you sign a player like Leo Messi, and these young players are training in the evening, and Leo walks onto the pitch, and [they] go and watch. And that's, imagine that!"

Beside his love and work for football, he also stepped into the health space and launched a daily vitamin supplement brand in collaboration with Mayo Clinic and NASA named IM8.

Sharing the story behind the brand Beckham said that he always wanted to get involved in the health space, and as he has taken supplements throughout his career, he wanted to “simplify” it.

Furthermore, Beckham’s Inter Miami is all set to participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup scheduled to take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025.

