Luka Doncic beats LeBron James, Stephen Curry to top NBA jersey sales list

Luka Doncic, a star player for the Los Angeles Lakers, has made history by becoming the first non-American player to have the most popular NBA jersey.
This achievement marks the first time since the 2012-13 season that someone other than Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James of the Lakers has topped the list of the NBA's most popular jerseys.
Doncic joined the Lakers in February, 2025 after significant three-way trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
In the list of the most popular NBA jerseys, Curry is in second place, LeBron is third, followed by Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson in fourth and fifth place.
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently at the top of the list for the most popular team merchandise, beating out the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.
The Lakers are leading when it comes to the most popular team merchandise right now, beating out the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.
This is all based on regular season sales from the NBA’s official store.
And ever since the trade deadline on February 6, jersey sales have shot up by 21% compared to last year.
Most of that boost is thanks to Doncic's trade as fans got super excited and started buying more jerseys.