Fortnite likely to include free skins in next update: What to expect

Epic Games continues to put effort into Fortnite while introducing new updates to keep gamers interested

  • April 15, 2025
Fortnite is speculated to include free skins in the next update to enhance the gameplay experience.

A recent leak on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, shed light on upcoming skins, alongside a new trailer indicating that it will most likely become available once the next patch drops.

During the first few seasons of Fortnite, most players did not have many cosmetic items and had to resort to using the default skin, not only because they were still trying out the game and were hesitant to spend real money.

However, gradually more players got the Battle Pass and purchased Item Shop cosmetics. 

Additionally, Epic Games began doing more giveaways and promotional offers to motivate gamers to play Fortnite, such as Reboot Rally, quest events, and tournaments.

What to expect from Fortnite update?

The reveal trailer for Fortnite Reload Chapter 2 features the leaked free skin front and centre, which led fans to believe that it will become available once the next Fortnite update drops.

The white-haired skin is likely be the new Ranked skin, similarly to the free Felina skin. If it turns accurate, players will receive various other cosmetic rewards in this skin's set as they level up, and the skin itself once they earn 50 account levels.

It is worth noting that Epic Games continues to put effort into Fortnite while introducing new updates to keep the fanbase interested. 

