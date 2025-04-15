Sports

Tekken 8 announces emergency patch update, following community uproar

Emergency patch will rebalance offensive and defensive aspects of Tekken 8's Heat system

  • by Web Desk
  
  • April 15, 2025
Bandai Namco has officially released an apology and news of an emergency patch to Tekken 8, in the wake of the disastrous season 2 update.

The gaming company announced on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, that Anna will be included in the game, and this update is set to release on April 17.

The update aims to fix several key issues with the game that have popped up over the last week.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), alongside the Japanese Tekken website, the developer team acknowledged the season 2 update which aimed at improving defensive play in the game and encouraged more offensive gameplay.

The Tekken team stated, "We sincerely apologise that the balance changes did not align with the development intentions and policy previously communicated to players. We deeply regret not being able to address the improvements and adjustments that the community had hoped for. Moving forward, we are committed to distinguishing between issues that can be addressed quickly, and issues that require more time and community feedback for proper review.”

In addition, the emergency patch will rebalance the offensive and defensive aspects of the game's Heat system, as attacking players while using Heat proved a tad too strong.

Tekken 8 Director Harada stated, "The battle team is already developing day and night for the next update. 

There will be more updates in the future, including parameter adjustments for each character and art, so please wait for more information."

To note, future updates will also include adjustments to the amount of chip damage dealt by individual moves.

