Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois in talks for 'blockbuster' fight at Wembley Stadium

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and British boxer Daniel Dubois are in discussion to fight each other at Wembley Stadium.
As per BBC Sports, the fight is expected to happen on July 12 but the official agreement hasn't been signed yet.
If the fight happens, it would be a big event because both boxers hold all four major world heavyweight titles.
Usyk who has never lost in his 23 fights, already defeated Dubois in their previous match in August 2023.
However, the win caused some debate as Dubois hit Usyk around the waistband area and Usyk fell down struggling to breathe.
The referee decided it was a low blow, an illegal punch so the fight continued and Usyk eventually won.
As per the outlet, if Usyk and Dubois don’t agree to fight, then Dubois will have to fight Derek Chisora instead, who is a very experienced boxer and is currently the top-ranked contender by the IBF.
Earlier, Usyk has hinted that he plans to retire after just two more fights.
Usyk’s latest fight was his second win over Tyson Fury, proving that he is an exceptional fighter of his generation.