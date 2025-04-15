Sports

Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois in talks for 'blockbuster' fight at Wembley Stadium

Usyk who has never lost in his 23 fights, already defeated Dubois in their previous match in August 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois in talks for blockbuster fight at Wembley Stadium
Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois in talks for 'blockbuster' fight at Wembley Stadium

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and British boxer Daniel Dubois are in discussion to fight each other at Wembley Stadium.

As per BBC Sports, the fight is expected to happen on July 12 but the official agreement hasn't been signed yet.

If the fight happens, it would be a big event because both boxers hold all four major world heavyweight titles.

Usyk who has never lost in his 23 fights, already defeated Dubois in their previous match in August 2023.

However, the win caused some debate as Dubois hit Usyk around the waistband area and Usyk fell down struggling to breathe.

The referee decided it was a low blow, an illegal punch so the fight continued and Usyk eventually won.

As per the outlet, if Usyk and Dubois don’t agree to fight, then Dubois will have to fight Derek Chisora instead, who is a very experienced boxer and is currently the top-ranked contender by the IBF.

Earlier, Usyk has hinted that he plans to retire after just two more fights.

Usyk’s latest fight was his second win over Tyson Fury, proving that he is an exceptional fighter of his generation.

Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash

Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone

Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone

Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade

Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade
Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point

Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina’s 'mysterious' ring sparks engagement speculation
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina’s 'mysterious' ring sparks engagement speculation
Tekken 8 announces emergency patch update, following community uproar
Tekken 8 announces emergency patch update, following community uproar
Fortnite likely to include free skins in next update: What to expect
Fortnite likely to include free skins in next update: What to expect
Luka Doncic beats LeBron James, Stephen Curry to top NBA jersey sales list
Luka Doncic beats LeBron James, Stephen Curry to top NBA jersey sales list
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
Cristiano Ronaldo receives praise from his Real Madrid manager
Cristiano Ronaldo receives praise from his Real Madrid manager
Carlos Alcaraz fires back at critics ahead of Barcelona Open
Carlos Alcaraz fires back at critics ahead of Barcelona Open
Alexander Zverev eyes major comeback after Alcaraz's inspirational Monte-Carlo win
Alexander Zverev eyes major comeback after Alcaraz's inspirational Monte-Carlo win
Karenna Groff, former MIT soccer star died in tragic plane crash in New York
Karenna Groff, former MIT soccer star died in tragic plane crash in New York
Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside
Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside
Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect
Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect