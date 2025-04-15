World

Ancient oak tree in London cut down by Toby Carvery amid safety concerns

The incident has caused anger and frustration among local residents and environmental activists

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
An ancient oak tree in north London, believed to be around 500 years old was cut down by the company that owns Toby Carvery.

They did this for health and safety reasons after being informed that the tree was dead.

The pub chain spokesperson said in a statement, "This was an essential action to protect our employees and guests, to whom we have a duty of care," as per BBC.

Because of its large size which is around 6.1 meters it was likely among the 100 biggest trees in all of London.

The tree was apparently cut down on April 3 but council workers only found out about it recently when they saw its chopped branches and trunk lying in Whitewebbs Park.

Ancient oak tree in London cut down by Toby Carvery amid safety concerns

The incident has caused anger and frustration among local residents and environmental activists.

Meanwhile, the members of the Enfield council have informed the Metropolitan Police about the issue of the tree being cut down.

In response, officials have placed an emergency protection order on what’s left of the tree.

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers said in a statement, "We took every necessary measure to ensure all legal requirements were met."

