Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade

Jennifer Lopez is all excited to make a striking return as American Music Awards host!
On Tuesday, April 15, AMAs officials took to its official Instagram handle to release an exciting video as they announced the Unstoppable starlet’s comeback as the glamorous event's host after a decade.
“She’s not just hosting, she’s owning the night! @JLo returns to the #AMAs,” they shared.
The video featured glimpses of JLo’s stunning performance during the iconic, star-studded event held in 2001.
“My first performance on the AMAs, 2001. It feels so, so long ago. But, the energy in the room was very electric,” expressed Jennifer.
Next in the video was featured a clip in which the On the Floor singer was announced as a winner of the American Music Awards.
“Getting a fan voted award is incredibly special because it’s directly from the people that you make the music for. It’s just a humbling experience,” she reflected.
The clip also showcased the Atlas actress talking about the feelings and experience she had while hosting the AMAs for the first time ever in 2015.
Opening up about her first experience as an AMAs host, Jennifer Lopez said, “Hosting the AMAs in 2015 obviously was a huge honor. I decided that I was gonna change for every time I came out there. We did this dance medley to all these amazing songs from that year, and I wanted everyone to feel that love and energy. And maybe I’ll do it again one day. Who knows.”
Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to return to the American Music Awards’ 2025 event as both host and performer on May 26.
This will mark her second time hosting the glamorous awards ceremony.