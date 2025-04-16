World

Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash

The strike began on March 11, 2025 with many bin workers refusing to work

After the bin workers went on strike, Birmingham City Council took responsibility for the cleanup themselves and hopes to remove all the leftover, uncollected garbage by the weekend.

During the strike rubbish and bin bags have accumulated on the streets.

As a consequence of the rubbish buildup, some residents have noticed rise in the presence of rats and other pests.

As per BBC, a senior city official, Craig Cooper said they are focusing first on the poorest areas that have suffered most because of the strike.

The strike began on March 11 with many bin workers refusing to work and after that the uncollected garbage had reached 22,000 tonnes.

Mr Cooper said, "We're already back to collecting normal household waste this week. We are back into a position of good control."

"The priority now is street cleansing and making sure the fly-tipping is at a manageable level," he added.

This follows month-long standoff between the workers who are members of the Unite union and the Labour-run local government.

The striking workers gathered for a rally on Tuesday morning, just one day after members of the Unite union turned down the latest pay offer from the city council.

The dispute revolves around the council's decision to eliminate the positions of Waste Recycling and Collection Officers (WRCOs).

As per the reports, both the striking workers and the city council are expected to have further discussions on Wednesday in an attempt to reach an agreement regarding the dispute.

