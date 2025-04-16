Inside Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'awkward' interaction at recent appearance

Entertainment

'Gossip Girl' star and the 'Pitch Perfect' star stepped out together for 'Another Simple Favor' press tour

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 16, 2025
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s ‘awkward’ interactions decoded by body language expert amid feud rumor.

As per Dailymail, the body expert Judi James called the Gossip Girl star and the Pitch Perfect star’s red carpet appearances during their Another Simple Favor press tour as “awkward.”

“Blake seems to be investing more when it comes to doing the heavy lifting of looking happy and amiable,” she told the outlet.

“It could be the pressure to visually deny rumors of some kind of a rift that is causing their un-relaxed-looking poses, but they’re not seeming to project any sense of an easy-going relationship here,” James continued.

The body expert also mentioned that there was an “awkwardness or self-consciousness” about Lively, 37, and Kendrick’s “rigid-looking” stances.

She highlighted that Lively and Kendrick should be comfortable and shared a good bond as they spent months filming their forthcoming movie.

“Blake and Anna do have a height differential to deal with but there are few signs of relaxed and authentic fun or rapport here,” James said.

“They also seem to lack synchronization,” the body expert said, adding, “Standing almost face-to face the arms round each other’s backs looked self-consciously placed rather than part of a partial hugging ritual.”

She also claimed that the Green Lantern star looked radiant while grabbing the media attention alone.

Lively and Kendrick put on a united front at Tuesday’s photocall after the latter allegedly shaded her co-star at SXSW.

