Prince William, George share heartfelt moments at tense soccer game

The Prince of Wales and his son attended second part of Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday

  • April 16, 2025
Prince William and Prince George shared an emotional father-son moment during their latest soccer game outing.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales and his son were spotted in the stands at Villa Park.

They attended the match to show their support for Aston Villa in the second part of their Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

Prince George, 11, and Prince William, 42, let their emotions show throughout the match.

The Future King of Britain was spotted covering his face with his hands, but the pair also celebrated with smiles and hands in the air following Aston Villa's goals.

The team started slow and trailed 2-0 at halftime, but made a strong comeback to win 3-2, reducing their overall deficit to just one.

Notably, the recent outing came after Prince William and Prince George marked their attendance in Paris on April 9 the first part of the match-up.

The father-son duo traveled to Birmingham for the home game, where Aston Villa were tasked with making up the difference after a 3-1 loss last week.

Previously, Prince William quipped about his outing with George that he’d “left the other two at home,” referring to Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

