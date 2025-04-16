Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered release date, other updates leaked

Bethesda is reportedly preparing to relaunch Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion this month.
According to the rumours leaked on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the reported remake has gathered steam over the past month, with industry insiders claiming the game to launch in April.
However, Bethesda is yet to reveal an Oblivion remake, new leaked images have all but confirmed a remaster project for the original game.
Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered leak
Leaked screenshots from the website of developer Virtuos, said to be working on the game, show the graphical enhancements, character models, environments and other details from the remastered version.
Moreover, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered leak includes key art, images comparing the remaster with the original game, and more.
According to the leaks from the website (via VGC), Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is being developed by Virtuos in partnership with Bethesda's Dallas and Rockville studios.
Gaming insider Jeff Grubb stated, “I'll give people a week now. The week of April 21, so basically the last week of this month — next week, essentially.”
“It should shadow drop then, which I think, you know, other people have said, but I've gotten separate confirmation that that's going to be the case,” Grubb added.
The leaked screenshots suggest that an announcement could come soon, which aligns with the timeline shared by Grubb.
To note, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered likely to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, along with Game Pass.