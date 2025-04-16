Biden slams Trump for destroying SSA in first post-presidency speech

Former US President Joe Biden uses his first post-presidency speech to criticise Donald Trump and his new welfare policies.
According to BBC, the ex-US president, in his first major speech after leaving the White House, accused the Trump administration of causing a “breathtaking” level of destruction in less than 100 days.
Speaking at a conference in Chicago, the 78-year-old claimed that the new Republican government has “taken a hatchet” to the social security system by sending the federal workforce initiated by billionaire ally Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Without naming Trump, he told disability advocates, “Fewer than 100 days, this administration has done so much damage and so much destruction; it’s kind of breathtaking it could happen that soon. They’ve taken a hatchet to the Social Security, pushing 7,000 employees out the door.”
Calling the Social Security Agency (SSA) a “sacred promise,” he said, “We know just how much social security matters to people's lives."
SSA that Tesla and SpaceX owner described as "the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time" provides a base income for about 67 million Americans, primarily older citizens who are either retired or cannot work because of disabilities.
Musk’s DOGE has been cutting jobs at the agency since February 2025. The department aims to eliminate 7,000 jobs, which is about 10% of its total staff.