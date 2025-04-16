Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtney's surprising demand on 'The Kardashians'

The Kardashians' season six' last episode was released on Hulu last week

Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtneys surprising demand on The Kardashians
Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtney's surprising demand on 'The Kardashians' 

Khloé Kardashian recently revealed insights about her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian's frequent requests during The Kardashians' season six.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Call Her Daddy, the Good American founder shared what one of her sisters often asks for on set.

Khloé explained Kourtney is extremely particular about the editing of her scenes from their reality program.

"Yes, but it's more vanity things that we would cut, it's more because she'll say, I say like too many times, so remove this word, It's more that regard," she noted.

The mom-of-two further described Kourtney’s approach to editing the scenes, stating, "It's not storylines because they're following us, but it's not about a story concept. It's more verbiage."

Khloé cheekily exaggerated that despite the intense editing Kourtney still used the word "like" 500 times in the new season of their iconic series.

For those unaware, in addition to Khloé and Kourtney, their mother Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner also star in the Hulu show.

The Kardashians' season six premiered on February 6, and the final episode was released on April 9, 2025.

The famous Kardashian-Jenner family first appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007 and later relocated to Hulu for their new show The Kardashians in 2022.  

Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details

Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details

Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtney's surprising demand on 'The Kardashians'

Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtney's surprising demand on 'The Kardashians'
Rieko Ioane confirms to join Leinster Rugby from Auckland Blues

Rieko Ioane confirms to join Leinster Rugby from Auckland Blues
WHO secures milestone agreement on tackling future pandemics

WHO secures milestone agreement on tackling future pandemics
Jessica Alba shares emotional health update after painful leg injury
Jessica Alba shares emotional health update after painful leg injury
‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage announces death of beloved family member
‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage announces death of beloved family member
Eva Mendes pens sweet note after husband Ryan Gosling's major milestone
Eva Mendes pens sweet note after husband Ryan Gosling's major milestone
Kris Jenner warns Kylie to protect herself amid Timothée Chalamet romance
Kris Jenner warns Kylie to protect herself amid Timothée Chalamet romance
Kim Kardashian faces backlash over North West's solo Coachella appearance
Kim Kardashian faces backlash over North West's solo Coachella appearance
Matthew Koma fires back at critic over Hilary Duff’s appearance
Matthew Koma fires back at critic over Hilary Duff’s appearance
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s drama intensifies as crew member makes new claims
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s drama intensifies as crew member makes new claims
Ben Affleck gets candid about rekindling love with J.Lo, Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck gets candid about rekindling love with J.Lo, Jennifer Garner
Inside Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'awkward' interaction at recent appearance
Inside Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'awkward' interaction at recent appearance
A$AP Rocky issues apology on viral Met Gala mishap
A$AP Rocky issues apology on viral Met Gala mishap
Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade
Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade
Miley Cyrus announces big surprise to celebrate ‘End of the World’s success
Miley Cyrus announces big surprise to celebrate ‘End of the World’s success