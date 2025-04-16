Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtney's surprising demand on 'The Kardashians' 

Khloé Kardashian recently revealed insights about her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian's frequent requests during The Kardashians' season six.
In the latest episode of her podcast, Call Her Daddy, the Good American founder shared what one of her sisters often asks for on set.
Khloé explained Kourtney is extremely particular about the editing of her scenes from their reality program.
"Yes, but it's more vanity things that we would cut, it's more because she'll say, I say like too many times, so remove this word, It's more that regard," she noted.
The mom-of-two further described Kourtney’s approach to editing the scenes, stating, "It's not storylines because they're following us, but it's not about a story concept. It's more verbiage."
Khloé cheekily exaggerated that despite the intense editing Kourtney still used the word "like" 500 times in the new season of their iconic series.
For those unaware, in addition to Khloé and Kourtney, their mother Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner also star in the Hulu show.
The Kardashians' season six premiered on February 6, and the final episode was released on April 9, 2025.
The famous Kardashian-Jenner family first appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007 and later relocated to Hulu for their new show The Kardashians in 2022.