Leonardo DiCaprio sounds alarm on bee decline crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio is raising awareness about the alarming decline of bees in the United States.
Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the Titanic actor wrote a lengthy note to sound alarm on bee decline crisis.
“Honeybee deaths have hit record highs in the United States. For years, wild bees and other pollinators have been quietly disappearing due to human activities. Now even farmed honeybees are dying in alarming numbers,” he began.
Alongside a lengthy caption, DiCaprio posted an aesthetic picture of a bee sitting on a flower, captured by Getty.
He continued, “There are more than 20,000 different kinds of bees, and they all play a vital role in our ecosystems, while many are critical for our food system - pollinating around 75% of the world’s leading food crops which we depend on.”
DiCaprio further shared that Scientists have determined four key factors severely impacting bee populations, which includes climate crisis, biodiversity loss, habitat destruction, and pesticide.
“The loss of both wild and farmed bees is already starting to limit the supply of some crops. These declines are part of a broader crisis and researchers warn that the loss of insects threatens basic functions of life on Earth,” he added.
Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t just a splendid actor but also an avid activist.
He has been a longtime champion of global environmental issues including climate change, wildlife conservation, access to clean water, protecting biodiversity, marine conservation and supporting Indigenous communities.