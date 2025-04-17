Ubisoft to launch battle royale game inspired by Apex Legends: Report

Ubisoft is reportedly developing a new battle royale game, inspired by the popular title Apex Legends.
According to a report from Insider Gaming on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, an in-development game project code-named "Scout" is in the works and is "heavily inspired" by Apex Legends.
Ubisoft has developed and maintained its popular multiplayer titles over the years, including Rainbow Six Siege and Hyper Scape.
Ubisoft seems to be betting that there's space to compete with Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends, which launched its Season 24 update in February.
The report on Project Scout said that the game has been in development for at least two years, but did not include any footage or assets from the game nor any indication of a release window or target platforms.
According to multiple sources, the game was so close to Apex that its current playable roster features characters that are "very similar" to popular Apex Legends like Wraith, Lifeline, and Pathfinder.
Based on the report, Ubisoft's design for Project Scout could include a heavy emphasis on movement and agility.
Recently, Ubisoft has created a new dedicated subsidiary focusing on its three main franchises: Assassin's Creed, Far Cy, and Rainbow Six.
To note, Ubisoft is reportedly working on a tactics game set in the Rainbow Six universe.