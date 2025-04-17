Musk’s X DMs to be replaced by ‘XChat:’ All you need to know

Elon Musk’s owned X (formerly Twitter) is reportedly preparing to replace its current direct messaging system with a new feature.
Taking to X, a software engineer Zach Warnuek claimed on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, that X will change the current messaging system with “XChat.”
However, the company has yet to officially provide details for why the change is happening, though some users speculate it may be tied to a recent Wall Street Journal article about Musk’s private DM usage.
Various users are worried as DMs remain crucial for everything from casual chats to business communications.
According to Warunek, DMs are indeed going away, but XChat will take their place though details about XChat remain hidden.
Warnuek stated, “The whole entire DM’s will be gone soon.”
According to multiple reports, XChat will enable users to send PDFs and files, delete messages for others, and use a “Vanishing mode” like that of Instagram.
To note, XChat seems to be a toned-up iteration of the current DM service, since it has some additional privacy features and enhanced functionality.
As of the release of X's XChat, the launch date is yet to be officially revealed by the company.
While that seems far away, leaks and rumours circulating on the internet speculate XChat's imminent launch.