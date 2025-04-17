Ben Affleck makes surprising comment about JLo at ‘The Accountant 2’ premiere

The ‘Deep Water’ actor, Ben Affleck, attended his new film ‘The Accountant 2’s premiere with Jennifer Lopez’s kids

Ben Affleck still “adores” his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez!

On Thursday, April 17, PEOPLE reported during the premiere of his new film, The Accountant 2, in Los Angeles, the Deep Water actor made a surprising statement about his second former wife.

Accompanying the Gone Girl star at the event were his and Jennifer Garner’s kids – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, and JLo’s twins – Max and Emme, whom she shares with her third ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

At the premiere, Ben described the Atlas starlet as “spectacular” and expressed his admiration for her.

The Entertainment Tonight’s co-host Nischelle Turner complimented the blended family affair as “really dope” and how the actor has been “continuing those relationships.”

“Listen, I don’t read the stuff online much, and sometimes I get the sense that people perpetuate this idea of … they wanna find something negative to talk about,” Ben replied.

Heaping praise on the Unstoppable actress, he continued, “For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them. I love her kids. They’re wonderful. She’s [an] enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to.”

“I’m thrilled that the kids are here with me. The relationships that you can have with children like that, it’s the joy of my life. And those kids are amazing, and I’m glad that this is a movie they want to come to,” The Town star added.

Ben Affleck’s upcoming movie, The Accountant 2, is slated to be released across theatres on April 25, 2025.

The film serves as a sequel to 2016’s The Accountant and stars Ben Affleck, John Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, and J.K. Simmons in main roles.

