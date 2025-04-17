WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report

WhatsApp is introducing the latest feature to select how voice messages are transcribed.
It allows users to read the content of voice messages directly in the chats, as the transcription will appear in the message bubble, ensuring convenience and seamless user experience, accoridng to WABetaInfo.
In addition, the transcribed text is searchable, enabling users to instantly browse specific information within their voice messages by using the search bar.
Meta-owned WhatsApp now seems to be giving iOS users enhanced control over their voice notes, enabling them to select whether or not the app should automatically transcribe them.
A few beta testers can access the latest feature that comes with a dedicated section to manage voice message transcripts within the app settings, offering improved control and flexibility.
Availability
WhatsApp’s latest feature is currently accessible to a few beta testers on iOS 16 and the newer variants, with plans for wider expansion in the near future.
It comes with support of specific languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, Chinese, and Arabic.
However, with the launch of iOS 17, more languages are expected to be added, including Danish, Finnish, Hebrew, Malay, Norwegian, Dutch, Swedish, and Thai.