King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate Maundy Thursday with heartfelt gesture

It’s time for the Royal Family to celebrate the joyous holiday spirit!
Taking to its official Instagram account on Thursday, April 17, the British Royal Family shared an update about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s latest engagement as the Royal Couple stepped out to celebrate Maundy Thursday.
Maundy Thursday, which is also known as Holy Thursday, is a Christian feast during Holy Week and marked the night of the Last Supper, when Jesus shared a meal with his disciples before his crucifixion. It is observed on the Thursday before Easter.
Sharing about the Royal Couple’s heartfelt gesture to celebrate the joyous occasion, the Palace noted, “This year taking place at @DurhamCathedral, The King and Queen have attended the annual Maundy Service, during which His Majesty presented Maundy recipients – 76 men and 76 women – with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money.”
The Royal Family continued, “The Royal Maundy gifts are given in recognition of outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.”
Detailing about the sweet gifts, the British Royals noted that the white purse contains a set of specially minted silver Maundy coins, whereas, the red one contains a £5 coin commemorating The Queen Mother, and a 50p coin which features stories of WWII.
“Royal Maundy can be traced back in England to the 13th century, with the first recorded Royal Distribution at Knaresborough by King John in 1210. From the 15th Century, the number of recipients has been related to the years of the Sovereign’s life,” the caption concluded.
For the event, King Charles and Queen Camilla made regal appearance in striking attires.