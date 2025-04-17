King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate Maundy Thursday with heartfelt gesture

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 17, 2025

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla make regal appearance to mark Maundy Thursday

King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate Maundy Thursday with heartfelt gesture
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate Maundy Thursday with heartfelt gesture

It’s time for the Royal Family to celebrate the joyous holiday spirit!

Taking to its official Instagram account on Thursday, April 17, the British Royal Family shared an update about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s latest engagement as the Royal Couple stepped out to celebrate Maundy Thursday.

Maundy Thursday, which is also known as Holy Thursday, is a Christian feast during Holy Week and marked the night of the Last Supper, when Jesus shared a meal with his disciples before his crucifixion. It is observed on the Thursday before Easter.

Sharing about the Royal Couple’s heartfelt gesture to celebrate the joyous occasion, the Palace noted, “This year taking place at @DurhamCathedral, The King and Queen have attended the annual Maundy Service, during which His Majesty presented Maundy recipients – 76 men and 76 women – with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money.”

The Royal Family continued, “The Royal Maundy gifts are given in recognition of outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.”

Detailing about the sweet gifts, the British Royals noted that the white purse contains a set of specially minted silver Maundy coins, whereas, the red one contains a £5 coin commemorating The Queen Mother, and a 50p coin which features stories of WWII.

“Royal Maundy can be traced back in England to the 13th century, with the first recorded Royal Distribution at Knaresborough by King John in 1210. From the 15th Century, the number of recipients has been related to the years of the Sovereign’s life,” the caption concluded.

For the event, King Charles and Queen Camilla made regal appearance in striking attires.

Ben Affleck makes surprising comment about JLo at ‘The Accountant 2’ premiere

Ben Affleck makes surprising comment about JLo at ‘The Accountant 2’ premiere
Rafael Nadal to receive special tribute at French Open for legendary achievements

Rafael Nadal to receive special tribute at French Open for legendary achievements
Prince William appoints Meghan Markle’s bullying accuser for key position

Prince William appoints Meghan Markle’s bullying accuser for key position
Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles, girlfriend Cat end huge chapter of life

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles, girlfriend Cat end huge chapter of life
Prince William appoints Meghan Markle’s bullying accuser for key position
Prince William appoints Meghan Markle’s bullying accuser for key position
Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles, girlfriend Cat end huge chapter of life
Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles, girlfriend Cat end huge chapter of life
King Willem, Queen Máxima join school kids at cheerful King’s Games event
King Willem, Queen Máxima join school kids at cheerful King’s Games event
King Charles makes public appearance with Queen Camilla to begin Easter festivities
King Charles makes public appearance with Queen Camilla to begin Easter festivities
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take on new roles as Prince Harry sparks family split
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take on new roles as Prince Harry sparks family split
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares rare snaps with Duke from early romance
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares rare snaps with Duke from early romance
Danish Royals come together for heartwarming family celebration
Danish Royals come together for heartwarming family celebration
King Charles releases first statement amid reports of 'ignoring' Prince Harry's calls
King Charles releases first statement amid reports of 'ignoring' Prince Harry's calls
Prince Harry withdraws from Princess Diana's legacy for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry withdraws from Princess Diana's legacy for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry 'deliberately annoys' Prince William with planned moves
Prince Harry 'deliberately annoys' Prince William with planned moves
King Charles shares heartfelt Easter message ahead of Maundy Service
King Charles shares heartfelt Easter message ahead of Maundy Service
Princess Kate, Prince William gear up for reunion with King Charles
Princess Kate, Prince William gear up for reunion with King Charles