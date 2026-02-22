News
  By Sidra Khan
Prince William steps into his ‘Colonel’ role to mourn tragic loss

The Prince of Wales issues a heartbreaking statement as he expresses ‘immense sadness’ on a tragic death

Prince William is in “immense sadness” on a heartbreaking death.

Taking to his and Kate Middleton’s official Instagram account on Sunday, February 22, the Prince of Wales issued a sad statement in which he mourned the demise of CPL Lucy Wilde as the Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

“It was with immense sadness that I learned of Cpl Lucy Wilde's death. I remember our meeting during her time with the Welsh Guards, where her warmth and compassion were unmistakable,” wrote William.

He continued, “She served with courage and distinction as a medic and sought always to help others. I send my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”

The future king of the UK signed off his statement with his official title, writing, “Colonel William.”

For those unversed, Prince William was appointed Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 2022, taking over the position from his father, King Charles III.

To note, Lucy Wilde was a 25-year-old British Army corporal and medic who served as a medic in the Welsh Guards and later with the Royal Yorkshire Regiment.

She was discovered unresponsive in her barracks at a base in Warminster after failing to report for her morning duties on February 5, 2026.

