King Charles informed in advance of Andrew’s shocking arrest?

Questions are mounting over whether King Charles was informed ahead of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s shocking arrest.
On Thursday, the disgraced royal was detained by Thames Valley Police during a morning raid at his new home on the Sandringham estate at around 8am.
As per Express.co.uk, police did not notify King Charles, his family, or Buckingham Palace ahead of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, reportedly to demonstrate the power of law.
Moreover, Home Secretary Shamina Mahmood was also not notified in advance; a senior Thames Valley officer only contacted her yesterday morning.
Notably, the former duke was arrested on suspicion of passing sensitive information to Epstein while acting as a trade envoy for the British government.
Andrew was held in custody for more than 10 hours before being released under investigation.
On Andrew’s arrest, King Charles shared a statement, saying, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.”
He added, “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”
The king concluded, “In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”
To note, Andrew is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.