  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William, Kate hit with harsh warning about monarchy after Andrew arrest

  • By Riba Shaikh
The disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has created quite the trouble for the future King and Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Andrew’s arrest on the morning of his 66th birthday, Thursday, February 19, has put the British monarchy’s future at stake with pressure on William to restore the reputation of the institution tarnished by the former Duke of York.

King Charles disgraced brother was taken into police custody on suspicion of misconduct in Public Office during his time as UK trade envoy as he allegedly leaked confidential info to the late sex offender and pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Now reacting to the situation for the firm, a PR expert has explained how the whole responsibility of restoring monarchy’s image now lies on William and Kate amid crisis.

Mark Borkowski noted that the heir to the throne and his wife are facing the question "how do they establish the integrity of the royal family?".

He continued, "Really, what do William and Kate do? What do their generation do with the crown, with all its soft power, its affairs of state, it's beginning to feel a little bit like a European monarchy.”

"The pressure on William to communicate what the royal family is going to be over the next 50 years falls squarely on his shoulders,” Mark added.

The PR consultant further noted that "The heavy weight of this burden on the royal family's reputation lies with William and Kate and what they're going to do."

Andrew was released from Alysham police station after 11 hours of investigation - which was carried just days after King Charles himself ensured full support with the authorities in an official statement.



