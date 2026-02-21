Kate Middleton in 'regular contact with' Beatrice, Eugenie amid Andrew crisis

Kate Middleton is believed to showing full support to Andrew Mountbatten's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie amid Jeffrey Epstein controversy.
Earlier this month, Catherine and her husband Prince William expressed their "deep concern" over explosive emails exchange between Andrew and the late paedophile in an official statement by a spokesperson.
The couple reassured that their focus remained on the victims, however, they are equally concerned and supportive of the York sisters - who are reeling with the aftermath of their father and mom Sarah's past deeds.
Royal correspondent, Emily Andrews citing sources close to Kate and William claimed that "William and Catherine have been very supportive - the princess has been in regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie just to check in and make sure they’re OK."
"The prince and princess have supported the King in stripping Andrew of his titles, and they are very concerned about everyone who has been affected by his behaviour," added the insider.
They further claimed, "Kate is fond of Beatrice and Eugenie - she’s a fellow mother and can appreciate how difficult this is for them at a time when they are caring for their young children also."
The source close to the future King and Queen added, "Publicly, of course the senior royals have to maintain distance, but Andrew's siblings, particularly Edward and Anne, have been worried."